Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $673.89 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.64.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

