Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

