Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $440.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $506.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.35.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.