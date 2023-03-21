KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $173,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,372,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.26.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

