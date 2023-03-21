Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in PayPal were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

