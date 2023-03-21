Bremer Bank National Association Has $400,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,407 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

