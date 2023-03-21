Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Lowered to $597.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $597.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $466.99 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.82 and its 200 day moving average is $491.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

