Wells Fargo & Company Trims Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Target Price to $282.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.36.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $265.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.41. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

