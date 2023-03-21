Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Shares of PLD opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Prologis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

