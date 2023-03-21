SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $15,655,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

