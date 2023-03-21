Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 520.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up 4.5% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $104.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

