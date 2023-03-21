Orser Capital Management LLC Takes $878,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Seagen accounts for about 1.3% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after acquiring an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of SGEN opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $202.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

