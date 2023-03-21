Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 642.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,545 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

