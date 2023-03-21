Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMT stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

