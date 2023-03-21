Orser Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,896 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Range Resources accounts for about 2.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $98,514,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,823,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,584,000 after purchasing an additional 133,867 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

