Orser Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 1.7% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

