71,139 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

