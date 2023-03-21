Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

