Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1,924.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,277 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

