Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 44,493 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

