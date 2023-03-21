Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,774 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,106,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,550,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 444,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $111.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $126.85.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.