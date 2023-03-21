Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.