Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.