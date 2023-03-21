Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1,347.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 95,541 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,586,000 after purchasing an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

