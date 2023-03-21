Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 183.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of O opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

