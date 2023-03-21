Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,915 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,306,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,002 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $506,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBUS stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.