Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $700.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.