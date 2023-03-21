Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

