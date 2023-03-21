Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is Worth Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.3% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,898,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.89 and a 200-day moving average of $167.21. The firm has a market cap of $727.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.