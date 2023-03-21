SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,974 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,506 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,745,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,767.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

