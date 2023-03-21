Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after buying an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after buying an additional 855,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

