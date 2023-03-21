Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 12,562 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,562 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

