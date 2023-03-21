iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IYW opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

