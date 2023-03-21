Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $92.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.05.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.