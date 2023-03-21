Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 7,011 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,898,000.

SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.22. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

