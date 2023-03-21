Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $241.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

