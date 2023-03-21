The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %

PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

