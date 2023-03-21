Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,418 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

