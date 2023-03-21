Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 134,354 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
