Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 134,354 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.