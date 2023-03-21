Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $12.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,884 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 823,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

