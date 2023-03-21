Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $149.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

