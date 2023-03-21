Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,756 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 1.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RODM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $29.63.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.