Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2,097.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $102.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

