Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

