iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

ESGD stock opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.