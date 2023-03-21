Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,571 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 415.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 324,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 102,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

