iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,034 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

