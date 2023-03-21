Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

