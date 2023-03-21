Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $7.25 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

