Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,196,117 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $57,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

